7th Pay Commission: Pension revision, fitment committee report in 2 days

The fitment committee set up to finalise the modalities of the 7th Pay Commission will submit its report in two days to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This would benefit lakhs of state government employees in Odisha.

A 6-member fitment committee had been constituted on October 31 under chairmanship of Development Commissioner, R Balakrishnan. It was supposed to submit its report on February 28 which had been earlier extended by 2 months.

In the draft the authorities have taken into account the current salary, scale of pay, dearness allowance and rank of the government employees.

Implementation of the pay panel recommendations will put an additional burden of about Rs 5,500 crore on the state exchequer while about 4.5 lakh State government employees and pensioners will be benefited from it.

Revision of pension, pre-2016 cases:

There has been a slight revision in the pension in pre-2016 cases. Read the order here:

Subject:- Implementation of Revision of Pension of Pre 1.1.2016 Pensioners/Family Pensioners in pursuance to DP&PW OM 38/37/2016-P&PW (A) dated 12th May 2017 and Ministry of Finance (Deptt. of Expenditure) OM No.l(13)/EV/20l7 dated 23rd May 20l7.

The format of revision of pension as mentioned under Para 4 (iii) of OM No. CPAO/IT&Tech/Revision (7th Pay Commission)19 (Vol-III)/2016-17/37 dated-25.05.2017 on the subject cited above and annexed thereto for revision of pension under 7th CPC pre-2016 cases has been slightly modified as per annexure.

The enclosed format shall be used both for the electronic revision of pension through erevision utility of CPAO and in case of manual revision for sending the paper based revision authorities by PAOs to CPAO.

OneIndia News