7th Pay Commission: Pay anomaly, disparity redressal sought immediately

Indifferent approach

It shows the indifferent approach of government of India towards Railway Accounts Employee. The Supervisory Cadre of the Accounts Department of the Railways is also entrusted with the responsibilities of presenting the Railway Accounts on widely accepted of accrual based Accounting in addition to presenting the Government Accounts as per requirements laid down in the Constitution of India, as announced by Hon'able Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu, in his budget speech.

It would be highly appreciated, if the benefit of grant of GP Rs.5400 is extended to Supervisory Cadre of the Accounts Department, Ministry of Railways, on completion of four years of service in GP Rs.4800, who are the only left in this case. This will also end pay disparity between the Organized Accounts Cadres of the Government of India. An early action in the matter shall be highly appreciated, the NJCA has also demanded.