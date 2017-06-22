7th Pay Commission: One year wait ends, benefits to roll out from July 1 in MP

There is plenty of good news for government employees in Madhya Pradesh as they would start getting benefits of the 7th Pay Commission from July 1 2017 onwards.

The announcement was made by finance minister Jayant Malaiya after repeated demands by the government employees. Following a Cabinet meeting, the minister said that the proposal to provide the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to the employees would come in the state cabinet by June end. However, the government has agreed to provide the benefits to its employees from July 1 this year", the minister also said.

All efforts will be made to implement the recommendations of the pay panel, he also said.

A hike in the dearness allowances and the implementation of the recommendations had been pending with the finance department of the state for long. The employees had expected that the government would implement them in the state budget for year 2017-18 but it did not happen.

The issue was further delayed due to the farmers' agitation. The union leaders then met with the government and found ways on how to resolve the issue. Employees also appraised the government that they were not completely happy as they wanted issues relating to the 5th and 6th Pay Commission to be resolved.

They pointed out that there were discrepancies in the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions as employees were given a hike in the salary as per the recommendations of the Brahmaswaroop Committee. The benefit was expected in 1996 but it was adjusted in the 6th Pay Commission. This had affected 1.13 lakh employees. Moreover 2 lakh employees were given a pay hike after 17 months in 2006, the employees also pointed out.

