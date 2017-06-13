The 7th Pay Commission notional pay and pension ready reckoner was prepared based on the fitment table issued by the government. The same was issued by the government for the 5th and 6th Pay Commission for the convenience of the pre-2016 pensioners.

There are 16 tables which you could refer to and these acts as ready reckoners for you at anytime.

Table 1 Fitment table was issued by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. Table 2 Fitment table was issued for the revision pay from 4th to 5th Pay Commission. Table 3 The table was also issued for the revision from 5th to 6th Pay Commission. Table 4 You can arrive at the notional pay based on these tables. Table 5 Arriving at the notional pay under the 7th Pay Commission is very easy. Table 6 50 per cent of notional pay is basic pension. Table 7 30 per cent of notional pay is family pension. Table 8 If the amount of pension arrived at from notional pay is higher than existing revised pension, then it will be fixed as 7th Pay Commission revision pension. Table 9 This table will give you a better picture on how to calculate. Table 10 Check out this table. Table 11 The table was prepared on the basis of the fitment table issued by the Government of India. Table 12 Pension can be calculated from two formulations for pre 2016 Pensioners. Table 13 It has been decided that pension may be revised by notionally fixing their pay in the pay matrix recommended by the 7th Pay Commission in the level corresponding to the pay in the pay scale/pay band and grade pay at which they retired/died. Table 14 According to an order of 12th May 2017, the arrears on account of revision of pension/family pension in terms of these orders would be admissible with effect from 01.01.2016. Table 15 One could also use the pension calculator. Table 16 You could also visit this link to calculate your pension arrears. Click the link here:

OneIndia News