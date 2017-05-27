7th Pay Commission: Higher allowances, what central govt employees can expect

In the dark

Several government employees say that they are not aware of anything. They are not sure if the allowances will be given. Even if it is, then none are aware of the date. Nothing has been made known including what reforms have been made in the structure.

A letter submitted by National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees to Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha suggests that the central government employees have not been told about the recommendations by Lavasa Committee about allowance reforms under the 7th pay commission.

The Committee on Allowances took longer time while finalizing its recommendations, but it is a matter of deep regret that, even after submission of the report by the said committee, the same has not been made available to the Staff Side (JCM), therefore, we do not know what recommendations have been made by the said committee, the letter stated. Staff Side (JCM), therefore, requests that the recommendations of the Allowances Committee should be made available to the Staff Side (JCM). Moreover, it would be highly appreciated that, the Allowances should be implemented without any further delay, and the date of the implementation should be w.e.f. 01.01.2016," the letter also read.

What was the recommendation?

The pay panel had recommended that 52 allowances out of a total of 196 should be abolished completely and 36 allowances should be merged with existing ones instead of being treated with separate identities. The Lavasa Committee was formed to look into these changes regarding allowances and to address the representations sent in by various staff associations and ministries.