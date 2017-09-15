7th Pay Commission: No arrears for CG employees on minimum pay

The Central Government who are waiting for a hike in minimum pay under the 7th Pay Commission, however are unlikely to get arrears. The government which will hike the minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 has however not decided to give arrears on the same.

In June the Ministry had fixed the minimum pay at Rs 18,000. While the fitment factor considered at that time was 2.57, with the increase minimum pay it would have to be at 3.

The Finance Ministry says that it is eager to hike the minimum pay. However the arrears would not be paid. Once hiked it would be effective from January 1 2018. Moreover the matter will be placed before the Cabinet in the month of January.

The decision was taken after it was felt that the minimum pay was not good enough for CG employees. The employees have however been demanding that the minimum pay be raised to Rs 26,000 which means the fitment factor would have to be at 3.68.

OneIndia News