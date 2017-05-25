7th Pay Commission: May 31 deadline for hike in allowances

It has been an anguishing wait for the 50 lakh central government employees who are expecting news over the 7th Pay Commission allowances. The employee unions have made it clear that they would not wait beyond May 31 for the allowances to be hiked and if the government fails then they will resort to a major protest.

The government employees have been desperately waiting for some good news on the allowances. Over 50 lakh employees have complained about the delay in the report being submitted.

May 31 deadline The National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) which has been leading the negotiations had initially called for a strike on May 23. However with an assurances on the allowances being given, it was decided that the strike would be put on hold. However the NJAC said that the government must hike the allowances by May 31. The consolidated body of employee union could launch a protest if government fails to implement the same. How long should we wait The unions say that they are fed up of waiting. The government is not giving any clarity on the matter. The wait cannot be indefinite, the employees say. The employee unions say that they would resort to a protest if the demands are not fulfilled by May 31. In the interest of employees There are a host of issues that are being discussed by the union leaders. The NJCA says that they would not resort to a strike, but will surely protest if the demands are not met. The issues being faced by the central government employees would be discussed at the Joint Consultative Machinery meeting in the interest of the employees, the unions have also said. Confrontation would delay The NJCA feels that the government will live up to its word. There is no point in confrontation, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convenor of the NJCA says. While he had faced criticism for putting off the May 23 strike, he feels that the decision was in the interest of the employees. Lavasa committee recommendations During the deliberations by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) reformed allowance structure as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations is being discussed. During the meeting, the committee of secretaries went through the recommendations of Lavasa Committee regarding allowances. The same would be submitted to the Union Cabinet for a final approval.

OneIndia News