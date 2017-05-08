7th Pay Commission: Massive protest on May 23, here are the demands

Assurance on dearness allowances

It may be recalled that the government had assured that the demand for the arrears on higher allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission would be met soon. The assurance was given by the Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha after a meeting with the National Joint Council of Action or NJCA the consolidated body of employee unions.

The NJCA which has been leading the negotiations relating to the 7th Pay Commission met with Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha and reiterated the demand of arrears on higher allowances from January 2016 onwards. The body also demanded the implementation of the report by the Committee on Allowances under the 7th Pay Commission.

The report was submitted to the finance ministry. It is still under examination. The Cabinet Secretary during the meeting assured that the same would be implemented soon. The concerns would be considered and it may take some time. The report is currently ebing examined by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries headed by P K Siinha.