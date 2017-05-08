7th Pay Commission: Massive protest on May 23, here are the demands

A massive protest has been organised on May 23 by the Confederation of central government employees against the delay in implementing the allowance hike as per the revised 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
The Confederation along with the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) has demanded that the government implements their demands at the earliest. The protest is expected to a major one and will be held on May 23. The unions have been raising some core issues. It may be recalled that on July 11 2016, the NJCA had called for a mass strike after the committee of secretaries had failed to incorporate their concerns before the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report.
Here are the list of demands by the Confederation of Central Govt employees:
During the protest, the confederation would make a host of demands. They would want the same to be implemented at the earliest.
- Revise allowances including HRA with effect from January 1 2016
- Grant Option-I pension parity as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission
- Increase the minimum pay and fitment formula
- Implement the positive recommendations of Kamlesh Chandra Committee on Gramin Dak Sevaks.
- Grant Civil Servant status
- Regularise all casual and part-time, contingent and contract workers apart from granting them equal pay for equal work
- Revise pension and grant dearness relief to autonomous body pensioners
- Remove the stringent conditions imposed for grant of MACP
Assurance on dearness allowances
It may be recalled that the government had assured that the demand for the arrears on higher allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission would be met soon. The assurance was given by the Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha after a meeting with the National Joint Council of Action or NJCA the consolidated body of employee unions.
The NJCA which has been leading the negotiations relating to the 7th Pay Commission met with Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha and reiterated the demand of arrears on higher allowances from January 2016 onwards. The body also demanded the implementation of the report by the Committee on Allowances under the 7th Pay Commission.
The report was submitted to the finance ministry. It is still under examination. The Cabinet Secretary during the meeting assured that the same would be implemented soon. The concerns would be considered and it may take some time. The report is currently ebing examined by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries headed by P K Siinha.
Some modifications needed
There are a few modifications that have been suggested in some allownaces applicable to all central government employees and other allowances which are applicable to specific employee categories. The 7th Pay Commission had suggested the abolition of 52 out of the 196 existing allowances, apart from subsuming 36 smaller allowances. Further it had also reduced the HRA from the existing 10, 20 and 30 per cent to 8, 24 and 16 respectively.
