7th Pay Commission: Manpower, infrastructure being set up for arrears and pension

Pension will be revised

The ministry of Finance has said that regarding revision of pension of pre-2016 pensioners/family pensioners under commission's recommendations, it has been decided that the Pension/Family Pension w.e.f. 01.01.2016 in respect of all Central civil pensioners/family pensioners, including CAPFs, who retired/died prior to 01.01.2016, will be revised by notionally fixing their pay in the pay matrix recommended by the commission the Level/Index corresponding to the pay in the pay scale/pay band and grade pay at which they retired/died. 50% of the notional pay fixed as per the 7th CPC as on 01.01.2016 shall be the revised pension and 30% of this notional pay shall be the revised family pension w.e.f. 1.1.2016.

The amount of revised pension/family pension so arrived at shall be rounded off to the next higher rupee

In compliance of the above mentioned OM, all the Banks are required to ensure that the correct amount of revised pension and arrears thereto are paid to the pensioners/ family pensioners at the earliest on receipt of Revision Authority from CPAO. Accordingly, Banks are instructed as follows.