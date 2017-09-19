7th Pay Commission: Latest updates on reduction of pay gap, good news soon

One of the biggest issues that the 7th Pay Commission failed to address was the pay gap. It was 1:12 and then made 1:14 under the new pay panel. Central Government employees feel this is a major issue and needs to be addressed.

Now the government has decided that in the new year there would be a new pay scale. It is almost certain that the minimum pay would be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000.