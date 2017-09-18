7th Pay Commission: Latest updates, full pay scale list

Revised pay panel

The junior assistant falling in the junior pay scale of 6200 in pay band 1 to the grade pay of `1,900 will be eligible to receive the revised get the revised pay of ` 21,100 per month. All the junior assistants, who fall in the category of grade the pay of `12,250 in pay band 2 to the grade pay of `4,200 will get a hike in the salary of `42,600 per month. Those falling into the category of senior assistant with the pay of `11,300 in pay band 2 to `4,200 will get the revised salary of `41,000 per month after the implementation of the 7th pay commission.