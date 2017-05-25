7th Pay Commission: June 1 fixed as date to look into allowance committee report

Finally there is some positive news for central government employees who are awaiting an update regarding their allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Cabinet secretary has assured that report on the allowances committee would be looked into by June 1 2017.

Following this the same would be placed before the Cabinet for consideration, the cabinet secretary has also assured. The government employees have been desperately waiting for some good news on the allowances. Over 50 lakh employees have complained about the delay in the report being submitted.

Briefing of meeting The National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery met with the cabinet secretary. Represented by the secretary of the NJCA, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the demands of the central government employees on allowances was placed forward. The letter states, " Today I met the Cabinet Secretary(Government of India) and handed him over a copy of our letter regarding inordinate delay in implementation of the report of the Ashok Lavasa Committee on Allowances. Also shown him our anguish regarding other demands, pending with different committees, such as Minimum Wage, Fitment Formula and NPS, etc. etc." What the cabinet secretary assured? The Cabinet Secretary said that, he has fixed date of 1st June, 2017 for perusal of the report of the Allowances Committee by the Empowered Committee, and soon after that, he will send a memorandum to the Cabinet for their consideration. Deliberations During the deliberations by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) reformed allowance structure as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be discussed. During the meeting, the committee of secretaries went through the recommendations of Lavasa Committee regarding allowances. The same would be submitted to the Union Cabinet for a final approval.

OneIndia News