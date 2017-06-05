7th Pay Commission: Illustration of pension calculation as per latest gazette notification

Monthly pension

The pension of the pensioners who are drawing monthly pension from the Government on permanent absorption in public sector undertakings/autonomous bodies will also be revised in accordance with these orders.

However, separate orders will be issued for revision of pension of those pensioners who had earlier drawn one time lump sum terminal benefits on absorption in public sector undertakings, etc. and are drawing one-third restored pension as per the instructions issued by this Department from time to time.

In cases where, on permanent absorption in public sector undertakings/autonomous bodies, the terms of absorption and/or the rules permit grant of family pension under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 or the corresponding rules applicable to Railway employees/members of All India Services, the family pension being drawn by family pensioners will be updated in accordance with these orders.

Since the consolidated pension will be inclusive of commuted portion of pension, if any, the commuted portion will be deducted from the said amount while making monthly disbursements.

The quantum of age-related pension/family pension available to the old pensioners/ family pensioners shall continue to be as follows-

The amount of additional pension will be shown distinctly in the pension payment order. For example, in case where a pensioner is more than 80 years of age and his/her revised pension is Rs.10,000 pm, the pension will be shown as (i) Basic pension = Rs.10,000 and (ii) Additional pension = Rs.2,000 pm. The pension on his/her attaining the age of 85 years will be shown as (i).Basic Pension = Rs.10,000 and (ii) additional pension = Rs.3,000 pm. Dearness relief will be admissible on the additional pension available to the old pensioners also.

A few examples of calculation of pension/family pension in the manner prescribed above are given in Annexure-I to this OM.