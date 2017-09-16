7th Pay Commission: How to draw salary using 2.57 multiplier

A procedure on how to draw your salaries following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission has been set by the finance department.

In reference to the resolution for the revised scales of pay, the notice mentioned the employees can draw the salary for the month of September, 2017 by following the Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (OSRP) Rules, 2017.

Other procedure In cases where it is not possible to draw the salaries as per the procedure, it can be drawn as an ad hoc arrangement for the month of September, 2017 by multiplying a factor of 2.57 to the basic pay (Pay + Grade Pay) as on January 01, 2016 in addition to four percent of dearness allowance (DA) on the revised pay. Example For example, where Pay = x, GP = y and the revised basic pay on ad hoc basis is Z, Z is equal to 2.57 multiplied by (x + y). The DA is four percent of Z, therefore revised basic pay to be paid for month of September, 2017 on ad hoc basis will be 1.04Z. Allowance Besides the above pay, the employees will also receive the same amount of allowances as drawn for the month of August, 2017. In case of less salary Following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the finance department also mentioned, "If in any case the salary so arrived is less than the present emoluments (including pay, DA, allowances, etc.) of the employee, the higher amount, that is the present emoluments, may be drawn." The employees have also been given the choice to draw their salaries in the pre-revised scale till their pay fixation is done in the revised scale. The differential amount will be adjusted in the subsequent withdrawal of salaries, it further said.

OneIndia News