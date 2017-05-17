7th Pay Commission: How pre-2016 CG pensioners can calculate pension

Recommendation

It is therefore recommended that in the first instance the revised pension may be calculated as at (ii) above and the same may, be paid as an interim measure. In the event calculation as per (i) above yields a higher amount the difference may be paid subsequently.

The two options that have been recommended by the 7th Pay Commission with regard to pension revision will be accepted as per feasibility of the implementation. The revision of pension based on the second option based on the fitment factor of 2.57 per cent will be implemented immediately.