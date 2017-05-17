7th Pay Commission: How pre-2016 CG pensioners can calculate pension

All the Civilian personnel including CAPF who retired prior to January 1 2016 would be first fixed by the Pay Matrix recommended by the 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Central Pay Commission had recommended two formulations for the revision of pension of pre-2016 pensioners. A resolution was issued indicating the decisions taken by the government on the various recommendations pensionary matters.

The commission made several recommendations to the pension formulation for civil employees including the CAPF personnel who had retired before January 1 2016.

First formula

All the Civilian personnel including CAPF who retired prior to January 1 2016 would be first fixed by the Pay Matrix recommended by the pay panel. This would be done on the basis of the Pay Band and Grade Pay at which they retired at the minimum corresponding level in the matrix. The amount would be raised to arrive at the notional pay of the retiree by adding the number of increments he or she earned in that level while in service at a 3 per cent rate. 50 per cent of the total amount arrived at would be the revised pension.

Second calculation

As per the second calculation, the pension as had been fixed at the time of the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission recommendations shall be multiplied 2.57 to arrive at an alternate value for the revised pension.

Options

The pensioners may be given the option of choosing the formulation which is beneficial to them. According to 7thpaycommissionnews.in, the fixation of pension as per formulation in (i) above may take a little time since the records of each pensioner will have to be checked to ascertain the number of increments earned in the retiring level.

Recommendation

It is therefore recommended that in the first instance the revised pension may be calculated as at (ii) above and the same may, be paid as an interim measure. In the event calculation as per (i) above yields a higher amount the difference may be paid subsequently.

The two options that have been recommended by the 7th Pay Commission with regard to pension revision will be accepted as per feasibility of the implementation. The revision of pension based on the second option based on the fitment factor of 2.57 per cent will be implemented immediately.

Table on how pre-2016 CG pensioners can calculate pension

Aqe of pensioner/family pensioner Additional quantum of pension
From 80 years to less than 85 years 20% of revised basic pension/ family pension
From 85 years to less than 90 years 30% of revised basic pension / family pension
From 90 years to less than 95 years 40% of revised basic pension / family pension
From 95 years to less than 100 years 50% of revised basic pension / family pension
100 years or more 100% of revised basic pension / family pension
Sl.No Description 1 gf case 2r1° Case ra Case 4Th Case
1 Date of Retirement 31.12.1984 31 01.1989 30-06.1999 31.05.2015
2 Scale of Pay (or Pay Band & G.P.) at the time of retirement ORNotional pay scale as on 1.1.1986 for those retired before 1.1.1986 975-1660 (4th CPC Scale) 3000-4500 (4th CPC Scale) 4000-6000 (5th CPC Scale) 67000-49000 (6th CPC Scale)
3 Pay on retirement OR for those retired before 1.1.1986 1210 4000 4800 79000
4 Pension as on 01.01.2016 before revision 4191 12600 5424 39500
5 Family pension as on 01.01.2016 before revision 3500 7560 3500 23700
6 Family pension at enhanced rate as on 01.01.2016 before revision (if applicable) NA N.A. NA 39500
7 Revised pension by multiplying pre-revised pension by 2.57 10771 32382 13940 101515
8 Revised family pension by multiplying pre-revised family pension by 2.57 9000 19430 9000 60909
  Revised family pension at enhanced rate by multiplying pre-revised enhanced family pension by 2.57 NA NA N.A. 101515
10 Pay fixed on notional basis on 1.1.1996 3710 (3200-4900) 11300 (10000-15200) N.A. NA
11 Pay fixed on notional basis on 1.1.2006 8910 (PB-I, GP 2000) 27620 (PB-3, GP 6600) 11330 (PB-1, GP-240 NA
12 Pay fixed on notional basis on 1.1.2016 23100 (Level 3) 7 800 (Level-11) 29600 (Leval-4) 205100 (Level-15)
13 Revised pension w.e.f. 1.1.2016 as per first formulation. 11550 35900 14800 102550
14 Revised family pension w.e.f. 1.1.2016 as per first formulation. 9000 21540 9000 61530
15 Revised family pension at enhanced rate w.e.f. 1.1,2016 as per first formulation. NA N.A. N.A. 102550
16 Revised pension payable (Higher of S. No. 7 and 13) 11550 35900 14800 102550
17 Revised family pension payable (Higher of S.No. 8 and 14) 9000 21540 9000 61530
18 Revised family pension at enhanced rate payable (Higher of S.No. 9 and 15) NA N.A. N.A. 102550

Here is how to calculate your pension

