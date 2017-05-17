7th Pay Commission: How pre-2016 CG pensioners can calculate pension

The 7th Central Pay Commission had recommended two formulations for the revision of pension of pre-2016 pensioners. A resolution was issued indicating the decisions taken by the government on the various recommendations pensionary matters.
The commission made several recommendations to the pension formulation for civil employees including the CAPF personnel who had retired before January 1 2016.
First formula
All the Civilian personnel including CAPF who retired prior to January 1 2016 would be first fixed by the Pay Matrix recommended by the pay panel. This would be done on the basis of the Pay Band and Grade Pay at which they retired at the minimum corresponding level in the matrix. The amount would be raised to arrive at the notional pay of the retiree by adding the number of increments he or she earned in that level while in service at a 3 per cent rate. 50 per cent of the total amount arrived at would be the revised pension.
Second calculation
As per the second calculation, the pension as had been fixed at the time of the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission recommendations shall be multiplied 2.57 to arrive at an alternate value for the revised pension.
Options
The pensioners may be given the option of choosing the formulation which is beneficial to them. According to 7thpaycommissionnews.in, the fixation of pension as per formulation in (i) above may take a little time since the records of each pensioner will have to be checked to ascertain the number of increments earned in the retiring level.
Recommendation
It is therefore recommended that in the first instance the revised pension may be calculated as at (ii) above and the same may, be paid as an interim measure. In the event calculation as per (i) above yields a higher amount the difference may be paid subsequently.
The two options that have been recommended by the 7th Pay Commission with regard to pension revision will be accepted as per feasibility of the implementation. The revision of pension based on the second option based on the fitment factor of 2.57 per cent will be implemented immediately.
Table on how pre-2016 CG pensioners can calculate pension
|Aqe of pensioner/family pensioner
|Additional quantum of pension
|From 80 years to less than 85 years
|20% of revised basic pension/ family pension
|From 85 years to less than 90 years
|30% of revised basic pension / family pension
|From 90 years to less than 95 years
|40% of revised basic pension / family pension
|From 95 years to less than 100 years
|50% of revised basic pension / family pension
|100 years or more
|100% of revised basic pension / family pension
|Sl.No
|Description
|1 gf case
|2r1° Case
|ra Case
|4Th Case
|1
|Date of Retirement
|31.12.1984
|31 01.1989
|30-06.1999
|31.05.2015
|2
|Scale of Pay (or Pay Band & G.P.) at the time of retirement ORNotional pay scale as on 1.1.1986 for those retired before 1.1.1986
|975-1660 (4th CPC Scale)
|3000-4500 (4th CPC Scale)
|4000-6000 (5th CPC Scale)
|67000-49000 (6th CPC Scale)
|3
|Pay on retirement OR for those retired before 1.1.1986
|1210
|4000
|4800
|79000
|4
|Pension as on 01.01.2016 before revision
|4191
|12600
|5424
|39500
|5
|Family pension as on 01.01.2016 before revision
|3500
|7560
|3500
|23700
|6
|Family pension at enhanced rate as on 01.01.2016 before revision (if applicable)
|NA
|N.A.
|NA
|39500
|7
|Revised pension by multiplying pre-revised pension by 2.57
|10771
|32382
|13940
|101515
|8
|Revised family pension by multiplying pre-revised family pension by 2.57
|9000
|19430
|9000
|60909
|Revised family pension at enhanced rate by multiplying pre-revised enhanced family pension by 2.57
|NA
|NA
|N.A.
|101515
|10
|Pay fixed on notional basis on 1.1.1996
|3710 (3200-4900)
|11300 (10000-15200)
|N.A.
|NA
|11
|Pay fixed on notional basis on 1.1.2006
|8910 (PB-I, GP 2000)
|27620 (PB-3, GP 6600)
|11330 (PB-1, GP-240
|NA
|12
|Pay fixed on notional basis on 1.1.2016
|23100 (Level 3)
|7 800 (Level-11)
|29600 (Leval-4)
|205100 (Level-15)
|13
|Revised pension w.e.f. 1.1.2016 as per first formulation.
|11550
|35900
|14800
|102550
|14
|Revised family pension w.e.f. 1.1.2016 as per first formulation.
|9000
|21540
|9000
|61530
|15
|Revised family pension at enhanced rate w.e.f. 1.1,2016 as per first formulation.
|NA
|N.A.
|N.A.
|102550
|16
|Revised pension payable (Higher of S. No. 7 and 13)
|11550
|35900
|14800
|102550
|17
|Revised family pension payable (Higher of S.No. 8 and 14)
|9000
|21540
|9000
|61530
|18
|Revised family pension at enhanced rate payable (Higher of S.No. 9 and 15)
|NA
|N.A.
|N.A.
|102550
Here is how to calculate your pension
