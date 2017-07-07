7th Pay Commission: How Govt employees were fooled and lost 1.5 years arrear allowances

Real fact how employees lost arrears of one and half years

It is because of the Federation leaders representing JCM National Council Staffside who opposed the HRA rate recommended by 7th Pay Commission, employees lost one and half year arrears.

Every time when Pay Commissions submit its report to government, Implementation Committee or Empowered Committee is constituted by the Govt to examine the recommendations of the commission and submit report to the Govt for acceptance by Cabinet. The implementation Committee or Empowered Committee will call for suggestions / modifications to the commission's recommendations from all organizations including National Council JCM Staffside. This time also Govt and the Implementation Committee followed the same procedure.

Accordingly, National Council JCM Staffside submitted detailed memorandum to Govt and Implementation Committee / Empowered Committees, seeking 26 modifications in the recommendations including Minimum Pay, Fitment formula, Allowances including HRA, Transport Allowance, Advances, MACP conditions, CCL conditions etc.

The JCM Staffside also presented their view points before the Implementation Committee headed by Joint Secretary and Empowered Committee headed by Cabinet Secretary. Suppose the JCM Staffside leaders / Federations decides not to submit any memorandum seeking modifications in the retrograde recommendations of the 7th Pay Commision before the Implementation Committee / Empowered Committees and keep quite ( as argued by those who criticize the leaders and support the commission;s recommendations), what will be the reaction of the employees ? Will they not blame the leaders for silently supporting the Govt for implementing all the retrograde and negative recommendations of the pay panel.

Inspite of JCM Staffside requesting for modifications the Cabinet on Pay Scale meeting held on 29-06-2016 decided to accept the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission without any modifications, rejecting the modifications requested by the Staffside. Cabinet also decided to refer all the allowances including HRA to a Committee headed by Finance & Expenditure Secretary.

Cabinet on 29-06-2016 has not decided to grant 24%, 16% and 8% HRA recommended by pay panel. Then where is the question of accepting or rejecting the decision of the Govt when there was no such decision by the Cabinet.

Not only JCM Staffside Federations almost all the Unions / Federations / Associations have submitted memorandum to Govt seeking modifications in the retrograde recommendations of the commission. What is wrong in it ? The fact is that government deliberately constituted the Allowance Committee and referred HRA and other Allowances to the Committee to delay and deny the arrears from 01-01-2016. Instead of protesting against the Govt's decision (that is what Confederation has done), those who are desperately trying to turn the anger and resentment of the employees against Unions / Federations who demanded modifications, are bound to fail, as Central Govt employees are not fools to believe that propaganda.