7th Pay Commission: How 5,200-20,200 pay band revised income works

The Union Government accepted the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission the minimum wages of a large number of central government employees increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month.

Central government employees under the 5,200-20,200 pay band has been divided into five categories from Grade 1800 to 2800. This has further been divided into 40 levels.

The Defence Pay Matrix, which was earlier divided into 24 stages is now extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix. It may be recalled that this month the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the modifications under the 7th Pay Commission.

This benefited 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners. The pension bill of the Central Government employees is likely to be Rs 1,76,071 crore.

On 29th June 2016, while approving the implementation of the pay panel's recommendations, the Cabinet had also approved the changed method of pension revision recommended by the 7th Pay Commission for pre-2016 pensioners.

Pay Band 5200-20200 pay band Grade 1800 1900 2000 2400 2800 Level 1 2 3 4 5 1 18000 19900 21700 25500 29200 2 18500 20500 22400 26300 30100 3 19100 21100 23100 27100 31000 4 19700 21700 23800 27900 31900 5 20300 22400 24500 28700 32900 6 20900 23100 25200 29600 33900 7 21500 23800 26000 30500 34900 8 22100 24500 26800 31400 35900 9 22800 25200 27600 32300 37000 10 23500 26000 28400 33300 38100 11 24200 26800 29300 34300 39200 12 24900 27600 30200 35300 40400 13 25600 28400 31100 36400 41600 14 26400 29300 32000 37500 42800 15 27200 30200 33000 38600 44100 16 28000 31100 34000 39800 45400 17 28800 32000 35000 41000 46800 18 29700 33000 36100 42200 48200 19 30600 34000 37200 43500 49600 20 31500 35000 38300 44800 51100 21 32400 36100 39400 46100 52600 22 33400 37200 40600 47500 54200 23 34400 38300 41800 48900 55800 24 35400 39400 43100 50400 57500 25 36500 40600 44400 51900 59200 26 37600 41800 45700 53500 61000 27 38700 43100 47100 55100 62800 28 39900 44400 48500 56800 64700 29 41100 45700 50000 58500 66600 30 42300 47100 51500 60300 68600 31 43600 48500 53000 62100 70700 32 44900 50000 54600 64000 72800 33 46200 51500 56200 65900 75000 34 47600 53000 57900 67900 77300 35 49000 54600 59600 69900 79600 36 50500 56200 61400 72000 82000 37 52000 57900 63200 74200 84500 38 53600 59600 65100 76400 87000 39 55200 61400 67100 78700 89600 40 56900 63200 69100 81100 92300

