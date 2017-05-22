7th Pay Commission: How 5,200-20,200 pay band revised income works

The Union Government accepted the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission the minimum wages of a large number of central government employees increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month.
Central government employees under the 5,200-20,200 pay band has
been divided into five categories from Grade 1800 to 2800. This has
further been divided into 40 levels.
The Defence Pay Matrix, which was earlier divided into 24 stages is now extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix. It may be recalled that this month the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the modifications under the 7th Pay Commission.
This benefited 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners. The pension bill of the Central Government employees is likely to be Rs 1,76,071 crore.
On 29th June 2016, while approving the implementation of the pay panel's recommendations, the Cabinet had also approved the changed method of pension revision recommended by the 7th Pay Commission for pre-2016 pensioners.
|Pay Band
|5200-20200 pay band
|Grade
|1800
|1900
|2000
|2400
|2800
|Level
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|1
|18000
|19900
|21700
|25500
|29200
|2
|18500
|20500
|22400
|26300
|30100
|3
|19100
|21100
|23100
|27100
|31000
|4
|19700
|21700
|23800
|27900
|31900
|5
|20300
|22400
|24500
|28700
|32900
|6
|20900
|23100
|25200
|29600
|33900
|7
|21500
|23800
|26000
|30500
|34900
|8
|22100
|24500
|26800
|31400
|35900
|9
|22800
|25200
|27600
|32300
|37000
|10
|23500
|26000
|28400
|33300
|38100
|11
|24200
|26800
|29300
|34300
|39200
|12
|24900
|27600
|30200
|35300
|40400
|13
|25600
|28400
|31100
|36400
|41600
|14
|26400
|29300
|32000
|37500
|42800
|15
|27200
|30200
|33000
|38600
|44100
|16
|28000
|31100
|34000
|39800
|45400
|17
|28800
|32000
|35000
|41000
|46800
|18
|29700
|33000
|36100
|42200
|48200
|19
|30600
|34000
|37200
|43500
|49600
|20
|31500
|35000
|38300
|44800
|51100
|21
|32400
|36100
|39400
|46100
|52600
|22
|33400
|37200
|40600
|47500
|54200
|23
|34400
|38300
|41800
|48900
|55800
|24
|35400
|39400
|43100
|50400
|57500
|25
|36500
|40600
|44400
|51900
|59200
|26
|37600
|41800
|45700
|53500
|61000
|27
|38700
|43100
|47100
|55100
|62800
|28
|39900
|44400
|48500
|56800
|64700
|29
|41100
|45700
|50000
|58500
|66600
|30
|42300
|47100
|51500
|60300
|68600
|31
|43600
|48500
|53000
|62100
|70700
|32
|44900
|50000
|54600
|64000
|72800
|33
|46200
|51500
|56200
|65900
|75000
|34
|47600
|53000
|57900
|67900
|77300
|35
|49000
|54600
|59600
|69900
|79600
|36
|50500
|56200
|61400
|72000
|82000
|37
|52000
|57900
|63200
|74200
|84500
|38
|53600
|59600
|65100
|76400
|87000
|39
|55200
|61400
|67100
|78700
|89600
|40
|56900
|63200
|69100
|81100
|92300
