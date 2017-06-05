7th Pay Commission: Higher allowances, HRA, what govt employees can expect this week

The E-CoS report on higher allowances and HRA

E-CoS has submitted its report on higher allowances like House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA) and Transport Allowance (TA). The E-CoSrecommended HRA slab ranging between 25%-27% of the basic as against demands of 30%, 20% and 10%. The proposal will be accepted by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet. The announcement to this effect will be made next week by June 7. The most crucial discussion was on HRA.

The report on the higher allowances under the 7th Pay Commission to the Union Cabinet submitted.

It has been recommended that the HRA slab be fixed between 25 to 27 per cent.

The proposal for a salary hike has been made and would be placed before the Union Cabinet.

Government employees will demand a higher HRA and better pay hike. It was pointed out during the discussions that the HRA must be paid at a rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent of their basic pay. The Central Government Employee Unions had said that "If the 6th Pay Commission before the 7th Pay Commission had not increased the HRA rates they had not also decreased the rates". It was pointed out that this was a key grievance and the Cabinet must look into the same.