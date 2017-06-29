7th Pay Commission: Here is what approval of recommendations mean

Recommendations that were rejected

The government decided not to abolish 12 of the 53 allowances which were recommended to be abolished by the 7th pay commission. It has also been decided that 3 of the 37 allowances recommended to be subsumed by the commission will continue as separate identities. This has been done on account of the unique nature of these allowances. The rates of these allowances have also been enhanced as per the formula adopted by the commission. This will benefit over one lakh employees belonging to specific categories in Railways, Posts, Defence and Scientific Departments.

The recommendation to abolish Ration Money Allowance (RMA) and free ration to Defence officers posted in peace areas has been rejected. This will benefit 43000 Defence officers. The recommendation to merge Technical Allowance (Tier - II) with Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence personnel was also rejected. The Government has decided not to discontinue Technical Allowance. The recommendations of 7th pay commission to abolish Cycle Allowance, granted mainly to Postmen and trackmen in Railways, has not been accepted. The recommendations of 7th pay commission to abolish Launch Campaign Allowance and Space Technology Allowance has not been accepted.