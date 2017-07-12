7th Pay Commission: Here are the states that implemented it

There are several states which have begun implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Maharashtra was the latest state to announce that it would implement the recommendations from January 2016 onwards.

States such as Karnataka are yet to implement the recommendations of the pay panel. In fact a committee was recently set up to look into the recommendations and it is expected that the same would be done soon.

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the recommendations of the pay commission. The decision by Uttarakhand was taken in December 2016. It was decided that the DA would be increased by 2 per cent. UP and J&K Uttar Pradesh also took up the recommendations after Uttarakhand. The government in Jammu and Kashmir decided to implement the recommendations from April 2018 onwards and awarded a pay hike of 23.5 per cent to staff and pensioners. Haryana In Haryana the government announced that contractual employees like Anganwadi workers and data entry operators will also be extended the benefits of the commission's recommedations. Madhya Pradesh also followed suit. Rajasthan waits The employees in Rajasthan meanwhile continue to wait for the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission to be implemented. Recently the committee sought more time for it to furnish its report.

OneIndia News