7th Pay Commission: Great news as 5.35 lakh UP teachers set to get pay hike from May end

There is very good news for 5.35 lakh teachers of government-run primary and upper-primary schools at Uttar Pradesh as they will start getting their salaries based on the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. They will get their new salaries by the end of May.

Officials say that although the government issued the order on December 22 last year, which stated that the benefits would be granted with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016, the implementation got delayed in the absence of a software for the purpose.

The salary hike will range between Rs 5,733 and Rs 13,674, depending on their pay scale. The arrears from January 2016 to April 2017 will be paid in two instalments in the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Finance controller (basic) Manishankar Pandey said the work of salary fixation and data feeding has begun in all the districts and that officials have been directed to complete the work on priority.

According to the Senior finance and accounts officer (basic education) Vimlesh Yadav the scale of the task could be gauged from the fact that the work of salary fixation and data feeding of over 13,500 government school teachers was underway in Allahabad district alone. The enhanced salary would be available by the end of May.

OneIndia News