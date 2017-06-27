7th Pay Commission: Govt wants to give employees financial comfort, here is what to expect

In a bid to ease the inflationary pressure on the 4.8 million central government employees and 5.2 million pensioners, the Central Government is set to announce higher allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission.

The only question is whether it would be announced at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting or the one to be held on July 5. A meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to be held tomorrow following which the final call will be taken.

Relieving inflationary stress The Government is keen in relieving the inflationary stress which is on the employees of the central government. A source part of the process said that the government has taken into account the inflationary stress that is on the employees and hence would announce higher allowances. Financial comfort The Government source said that there is a need to give the employees some amount of financial comfort. We are hoping that the matter will be taken up in the June 28 Cabinet. Everything has been approved in principle. The Cabinet meeting is just a formality the source also added. Better living standards The Government wants its employees to have a better living standard. The hike in the salaries as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission did very little to improve the living standards of the employees. Hence the announcement of higher allowances will help ease the stress of the employees, according to the government. Wait for July 18 2017 Various sources indicated that the higher allowances would take effect from July 18 2017. The long wait for the employees is likely to end soon. The final nod would be given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he returns from the Netherlands. Modi had already held a review meeting with Jaitley on June 19.

OneIndia News