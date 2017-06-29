7th Pay Commission: Govt recognises efforts of Army soliders at Siachen

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Among the many revisions made, a key one was for the officers and soldiers posted in tough conditions in Siachen.

On examining the extreme nature of risk and difficulty faced by those in Siachen, the government increased the wages to more than twice when compared to the current pay structure.

The Siachen Allowance has been increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 30,000 a month for Jawans & JCOs (Level 8 and below). For Officers (Level 9 and above), the rates have been revised from Rs 21,000 to Rs 42,500 a month.

Apart from the Siachen allowances, house rent allowance, dress allowance and tough location allowance have also been increased. The Cabinet, however, rejected recommendations of 12 of the 53 allowances such as Ration Money allowance, Space Technology Allowance, Launch Campaign Allowance, Technical Allowance and Cycle Allowance.

OneIndia News