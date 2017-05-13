7th Pay Commission: Govt employees could expect Rs 48,000 maximum monthly HRA hike next month

An increase of 106 per cent

If the bare recommendations of the pay panel are accepted then the HRA component for the central government employees will increase in the range of 106 and 122 per cent. Till now a central government employee at the bottom of the pay scale under the 6th Pay Commission was entitled to HRA of Rs 2,100 on basic pay of Rs 7,000 in a Class X city. While implementing the 7th CPC in June 2016 the government had said that till the final outcome of the allowances committee is placed, the employees would get allowance as per 6th CPC.

As per the 7th CPC, the new entry level pay at this level is Rs 18,000 per month against which the new HRA for a Class X city would be Rs 4,320 per month. This is a 106 per cent increase when compared to the existing level.

At the highest level of the pay scale, the Cabinet Secretary and officers of the same rank have a basic pay of Rs 90,000. This would mean that they are entitled to a current HRA of 27,000 in Class X towns. After the revision the new basic pay is Rs 2.5 lakh, for which the HRA would be Rs 60,000. This is a 122 per cent hike.