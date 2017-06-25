7th Pay Commission: Govt employees can smile as HRA hike is confirmed

There may be a slight delay in the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. However the good news is that 47 lakh central government employees are set to get a major HRA hike.

The question is whether the Cabinet will take up the recommendations of the pay panel on June 28th or not. If the Cabinet is busy with the GST roll out on June 28 then it will be taken up in the next meet on the following Wednesday, highly placed sources informed OneIndia.