7th Pay Commission: Government reminded of OT allowance

The government employees have issued a reminder regarding the overtime allowance as per the 7th Pay Commission. The reminder has been sent on behalf of the defence and industrial employees.
Meanwhile the government has also issued an order indicating about the abolishing of the family planning allowance. The decision to abolish the family planning allowance was taken following the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.
OT allowance reminder
In a letter the BPMS has said, with due regards, your attention is invited to the Anomalies Committee meeting held on 26.12.2016 under the Chairmanship of AS(J) Shri J Rama Krishna Rao wherein we have reflected our concern over the delay in the revision of statutory nature allowance (Over Time Allowance under the Factories Act, 1948) in defence establishments.
In turn, the AS(J) pleased and instructed to resolve the matter of the payment of Over Time Allowance as per revised pay consequent to implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
Therefore, you are requested to take necessary action so that the issue of the payment of overtime allowance in defence establishments on the revised pay of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
Family Planning allowance abolished
Subject: Discontinuance of Family Planning Allowance for adoption of small family norms - recommendation of the7th Central pay Commission
The undersigned is directed to refer to this Ministry's No.7/20/2008-E-IIIA dated 24-9-2008 regarding the existing rates of Family Planning Allowance (FPA) admissible to Central Government employees and to say that as provided for in para 7 of this Ministry's Resolution No.1-2/2016-IC dated 25th July, 2016, the matter regarding allowances (except Dearness Allowance) based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission was referred to a Committee under the Chairmanship of Finance Secretary and until a final decision thereon, all allowances were required to be paid at the existing rates in the existing pay structure (the pay structure based on 6th Pay Commission) as if the pay has not been revised w.e.f. 1st January, 2016. Accordingly, FPA was also required to be paid at the existing rates specified in the aforesaid OM dated 24.9.2008.
The decisions of the Govemment on various allowances based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and in the light of the recommendations of the Committee under the Chairmanship of the Finance Secretary, have since been notified as per tie Resolution No.11-1/2016-IC dated 6th July, 2017.
As mentioned at Sl. No.60 of the Appendix -Il of the said Resolution dated 8th July, 2017, the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission to abolish Family Planning Allowance has been accepted and this decision is effective from 1st July, 2017. Accordingty, FPA Family Planning Allowance, as admissible hitherto, shall cease to exist in all cases.
These orders shall take effect from 1st July, 2017 and hence Family Planning Allowance shall stand discontinued w.e.f, 1st July, 2017.
In their application to the employees serving in the Indian Audit & Accounts Department, these orders are issued in consultation with the Office of C&AG.
Non-Practicing Allowance revised
Subject: Revision of rates of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) in respect of Veterinary posts on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
The undersigned is directed to refer to this Ministry's OM No. 7(19)/2008-E-lllA dated 30.8.2008 regarding the existing rates of Non-Practising Allowance(NPA) admissible to veterinary posts under the Central Government and to say that as provided for in para 7 of this Ministry's Resolution No. 1-2/2016-IC dated 25th July, 2016, the question of revision of rates of allowances (except Deamess Allowance) based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission was referred to a Committee under the Chairmanship of Finance Secretary and until a final decision thereon, all allowances were required to be paid at existing rates in the existing pay structure (the pay structure based on 6th Pay Commission) as if the pay has not been revised w.e.f. 1st January, 2016. Accordingly, NPA was also required to be paid at the existing rates specified in the aforesaid OM dated 30.8.2008.
2. The decisions of the Government on the revised rates of various allowances based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission and in the light of the recommendations of the Committee under the Chairmanship of the Finance Secretary, have since been notified as per the Resolution No.11-1/2016-IC dated 6th July, 2017.
3. Accordingly, the President is pleased to decide that in modification of the existing rates of NPA as contained in the aforesaid OM dated 30.8.2008, the NPA shall now be paid at the rate of 20% of the basic pay in the revised pay structure in vogue based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, as contained in the CCS(RP) Rules, 2016, subject to the condition that the sum of basic pay and NPA does not exceed Rs. 2,37,500 (Rupees two lakh thirty seven thousand and five hundred only).
Conditions which will regulate grant of NPA:
(i) The term "basic pay" in the revised pay structure shall mean "basic pay" as defined in Rule 3(x) of CCS(RP) Rules, 2016, Le, "basic pay" in revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed Level in the Pay Matrix.
(ii) The NPA shall continue to be treated as pay for the purpose of computation of Dearness Allowance and other allowances, except those allowances in respect of which the applicable orders provide other wise, including calculation of retirement benefits. Dearness Allowance under these orders shall mean dearness allowance as sanctioned by the Central Government from time to time in the 7th Pay Commission-related pay structure.
(iii) NPA shall continue to be restricted to those veterinary posts for which minimum qualification of a Degree of B.V.Sc. & AH with registration in the Veterinary Council of India is required. The following conditions shall also be fulfilled as hitherto:-
(a) The post is a clinical one.
(b) The post is a whole time post.
(c) There is ample scope for private practice, and
(d) It is necessary to prohibit private practice in public interest.
4. The revised rate of NPA in terms of these orders shall take effect from 1st July, 2017.
5. These orders will not be applicable in respect of Veterinary posts under the Ministry of Railways, Defence and Department of Atomic Energy for which separate orders will be issued by the concerned administrative Ministry/Department.
