7th Pay Commission: Good news as Defence personnel will get pay hike with arrears in May salary

The military personnel are all set to receive revised pay as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission with arrears in May's salary. Last week the Union Cabinet ordered the implementation of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission for military personnel.
The three Services issued the general instructions stating the various recommendations that were approved by the Union Cabinet.
Who gets what
The recommendations approved would include an extension of pay stages for JCSs and other ranks from 24 to 40 to prevent stagnation, increase in index of rationalisation for Colonels and Lieutenant-Colonels from 2.57 to 2.67 and extension of pay stages for Brigadiers by two.
Two recommendations on the pension front were also approved apart from the restoration of the percentage-based disability pension and an additional option for pension by pay fixation method in addition to the consolidation method, whichever is higher. The instruction stated that the revised pay with arrears will be credited likely by the end of this month.
Arrears from January 2016
The arrears will be calculated from January 2016, which is the date of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. It would be credited with this months salary along with the revised pay. 10 per cent interim arrears will be deducted given before Deepavali last year. Instructions by the Controller- General of Defence Accounts which is responsible for implementing the recommendations, has already been issued instructions.
Some issues need to be addressed
There are however some issues that are still to be addressed. The main among them are the Non-Functional Upgrade (NFU) and higher Military Service Pay (MSP) for JCOs. The NFU entitles all officers of a batch who are not promoted to draw the salary and grade pay that the senior-most officer of their batch would get following a certain period.
