7th Pay Commission: Good news as Defence personnel will get pay hike with arrears in May salary

Who gets what

The recommendations approved would include an extension of pay stages for JCSs and other ranks from 24 to 40 to prevent stagnation, increase in index of rationalisation for Colonels and Lieutenant-Colonels from 2.57 to 2.67 and extension of pay stages for Brigadiers by two.

Two recommendations on the pension front were also approved apart from the restoration of the percentage-based disability pension and an additional option for pension by pay fixation method in addition to the consolidation method, whichever is higher. The instruction stated that the revised pay with arrears will be credited likely by the end of this month.