7th Pay Commission: Further delay by 3 months in Rajasthan, implemented in MP

The wait at Rajasthan for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission got longer. The employees will have to wait at least till August 15 as the committee tasked with the the implementation of the pay structure has not yet prepared its n recommendations. In fact it has asked for an extension.

More than seven lakh employees and three lakh pensioners are awaiting the recommendations to be proposed and approved. The implementation would be delayed by 3 months as it would take more time after the recommendations are tabled before the state cabinet.

The committee, which was supposed to submit its recommendations on 7th Pay Commission originally on June 7, has already got an extension of thirty days.

The committee was constituted in February and began working in March this year. Its purpose was to resolve anomalies in employees' salaries while recommending and implementing new pay scales for state government employees.

The Rajasthan government is expected to spend around Rs 10,000 crore over payment of pay, pension and allowances if all recommendations of 7th Pay Commission are to be implemented in the state.

Considering financial duress the government will face with implementing the 7th Pay Commission, arrears will be paid in the general provident fund (GPF) instead of paying it in cash.

7th Pay Commission approved in Madhya Pradesh:

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Cabinet approved the recommendations of Pay Commission for state government employees on Tuesday. This move will lead to 14 per cent increase in the salaries of around 6.5 lakh government staff in Madhya Pradesh.

The hike of 14 per cent in paychecks of state government employees will create a burden of Rs 3,828 crore on the state government. Payment of arrears for the duration till which the pay panel recommendations were delayed will put additional weight of Rs 5,742 crore on the state exchequer.

For the remaining part of the ongoing financial year, the state government will have to spend another Rs 2,552 crore for implementing the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in Madhya Pradesh.

