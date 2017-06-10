There is some cheer for central government employees waiting for higher allowance and HRA updates as per the 7th Pay Commission. The lakhs of central government employees will start getting revised allowance including for HRA from July 18 onwards.
This news will bring some cheer to all the central government employees who have anxiously waited for updates on their higher allowances and HRA for several months now.
July brings relief for those waiting for good news
After months of waiting, the over 52 lakh central government employees will start getting their revised allowances, including for house rent allowance or HRA. The same would be implemented after the pay panel hiked their pays.
Government will be generous with HRA
The delay in the disbursal of revised allowances had saved the exchequer Rs 40,000 crore since January 1 2016. Sources however say that the government would compensate employees for this with a generous HRA, more than what was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.
Payout will help consumption
The payout for central government employees will help consumption. The private consumption growth had decelerated a bit in the final quarter of last fiscal. The RBI too had observed in its second bimonthly monetary police statement for FY 2018 that it could pose an upside risk to inflation. The RBI has projected retail inflation to be 2-3.5% in the first half and 3.5-4.5% in the second half of the year.
HRA demand
The Central government employees have demanded that the HRA must be left unchanged at 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent depending on the city where they live. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended that the HRA must be reduced to 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the basic pay. However the government will be generous and give more HRA than the one recommended.
Cabinet meeting
On Monday, according to sources Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to discuss the matter with the Cabinet Secretary and fix and agenda for the next Cabinet meeting. A Union leader who did not wished to be named said that the matter will be taken up soon by the Cabinet.
The suspense will continue through the weekend. However government sources say that the matter will not go unattended. The Finance Minister has gone through portions of the report submitted by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries or E-CoS. It would be examined once again before the Cabinet meeting, the source also added.
Pending before cabinet
An increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA) and basic pay was among the major concerns raised at the meeting of Empowered Committee of Secretaries for Central government employees. Although some reports indicated that the a cap of25 per cent and 27 per cent was put on HRA, the Cabinet is likely to reverse that as per the employees' demands.
The Cabinet will first discuss the hike employees have been asking in the range of 157 to 178 per cent is the HRA rates as per the 6th Pay Commission. The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay). If the Cabinet retains the existing HRA then the component for central government employees will increase in a range of 157 to 178 per cent.
OneIndia News