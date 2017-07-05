7th Pay Commission: Demoralised J&K cops seek to end disparity

Neglected since 1996, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have sought benefits from the 7th Pay Commission. The J&K police have the toughest job in the country and they start battling militants from the time they sign up for the job.

Now for the first time the police have upped the ante stating that they have been neglected since 1996. The police who are involved in anti militancy operations most of the time say that they are demoralized and discontented.

Now a high level committee has been formed under Additional Director General of Police, Security, Dilbagh Singh. The committee would appraise the government about the various disparities faced by the department.

The committee headed by ADGP Security has been constituted by the Director General of Police S P Vaid with four more members. A representation has been sent to the Principal Secretary Home, J&K government on June 29, 2017.

The representation talks about discrimination with the police department in 5th and 6th pay commissions. "Notwithstanding the fact, the Police Headquarters had taken up the matter with the government at appropriate level and has been pursuing the issue vigorously for last more than two decades, but to no avail."

The representation further states, lower-rung police personnel, constables, inspectors, who have the major role in crime control, anti-militancy operations and law and order duties, feel "discontented and demoralised."

"In the given circumstances, it has become imperative to associate a team of officers consisting of domain expert under the chairmanship of a senior level officer. The team will examine all pros and cons of the issue and make its recommendations to Government within shortest possible time so that no disparity is repeated in the 7th pay commission," reads the order issued by the DGP Vaid.

"The disparity continued to persist in two consecutive pay revisions since 1996 shout not be repeated so that fighting force of J&K Police is not again subjected to such pay anomalies in the 7th pay commission," the representation further states.

