7th Pay Commission: No delay, give revised allowances, HRA immediately, Modi told Jaitley

Don't worry says Cabinet secretary

The Cabinet secretary has told all central government employees that the issue would be resolved within this month itself. The Cabinet Secretary assured that, all the things are in the process and most probably would be placed in the next Cabinet meeting. Normally, Union Cabinet meets on every Wednesday, but this time 21st June, 2017 being "Yoga Day", this may defer for one or two days, so according to the assurance given by the Cabinet Secretary, we hope that the matter of the allowances would be settled within this month, the All Affiliated Unions has said.

We have also come to know from the reliable sources that the Committee on National Pension System(NPS) has also submitted its report and some serious discussion is on for its implementation.

The Cabinet Secretary also assured that he has discussed the issue of "Very Good" benchmark with the CRB as well as Secretary(DoP&T), where he has advised them that the benchmark should be the same as prevalent in the case of promotion; the same should be for MACP also.