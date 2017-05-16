7th Pay Commission: Crucial meeting on allowances between govt and union today

A crucial meeting regarding the updates on allowances of the 7th Pay Commission on allowances will take place today. Union leaders and top government officials will be meeting to discuss the issue.

The commission was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces and submitted its report on 19 November 2015.

The central government employees had fixed May 23 as the date to protest and had even called for a strike. However the government had assured that their demands on allowances as per the pay panel would be fulfilled.

The employees had said that they would go on strike seeking fulfilling of their demands including a hike in allowances as per the pay panel. The central government employees would now seek an update from the government officials on the assurances that were made to them. Sources said that the meeting will take place today. if they do not find the answers suitable and in case there is an indication of a delay they would be forced to protest, the source also added.

The employees had protested against the recommendations of the pay panel following which the Narendra Modi government had formed a committee under Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa. The committee was put in charge of reviewing the suggestions.

The central government employees had expressed regret that the government was delaying the hike in allowances. After the government implemented the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission from January 1, 2016 in respect of basic pay and dearness allowances, the Committee on Allowances, headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa was constituted in June last year.

