7th Pay Commission constituted in Karnataka, employees to get pay hikes soon

With the monsoon came some good news for Karnataka's state government employees after the government set up the 7th Pay Commission. The pay panel has been constituted by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Srinivas Murthy.

This would mean that the state government employees of Karnataka will soon get to hear good news about a pay hike. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the constitution of the pay commission in the State budget for 2017-18, for revision of pay-scale of about six lakh State government employees.

Good news soon It may be recalled that the employees of the Karnataka government had called off the strike scheduled for May 4 protesting the lack of a salary hike. They took the decision following an assurance by the CM who agreed to set up a panel to explore the possibility of a pay hike. Now with the pay commission being set up, the Karnataka government employees can soon expect a pay hike. Benefit for 6 lakh employees The setting up of the commission by the Karnataka government would mean there is good news on its way for 6 lakh employees. The strike call for May 4 was backed by pensioners as well. However the strike was called off following an assurance. Assurance by finance department An assurance by the finance department of Karnataka was given that the grievances of the employees would be looked into. The finance department had approved the proposal and had said that it would notify a commission soon. The proposal saw the light of the day with Siddaramaiah constituting the 7th Pay Commission. What state employees are asking for The demand by the state government employees of Karnataka is that they want a pay hike.The Karnataka State Government employees association have asked for release of 30 per cent of amount (with effect from April 1, 2017) as an interim relief.

OneIndia News