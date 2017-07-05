7th Pay Commission: Check this online took to know your entitlements

With the 7th Pay Commission recommendations being cleared by the Union Government, all employees must know their entitlements. The Cabinet approved the revised allowances with effect from July 1 2017.

This has however left central government employees disappointed and a fresh request has been made to the government to implement the allowances from July 1 itself.

Criteria not common The criteria for availing various benefits for central government employees is not common. Many would have searched for all entitlements of a particular category and may not have found success while doing so. To know the entitlements, you will have to refer to all the orders and details about a particular benefit. How to know what you are entitled to In order to known your entitlement, you will need to enter the basic details in this took. Both the entitlements and benefits are segregated according to the category of the employees. Once you enter the basic details, the result page will show you the admissible rates and entitlements for the various schemes and allowances you are eligible for. Online took for CG Staff to check their entitlements HRA at 106 to 157 per cent The process to notify the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be completed this week. Once the same is done, the central government employees will get HRA hike in the range of 106 to 157 per cent depending on the type of city. HRA is currently paid @ 30% for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities. 7th CPC has recommended reduction in the existing rates to 24 percent for X, 16 percent for Y and 8 percent for Z category of cities,' the government said in a statement. Not be less than Rs 5,400 as HRA As the HRA at the reduced rates may not be sufficient for employees falling in lower pay bracket, it has been decided that HRA shall not be less than Rs 5,400, Rs 3,600 and Rs 1,800 for X, Y and Z category of cities respectively. This floor rate has been calculated @ 30%, 20% and 10% of the minimum pay of Rs 18,000. This will benefit more than 7.5 lakh employees belonging to Levels 1 to 3.

OneIndia News