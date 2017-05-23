7th Pay Commission: Check maximum, minimum HRA city wise, allowance updates on Wednesday

If the government accepts the bare recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, then the HRA component will increase in a range between 106 to 122 per cent.

The Narendra Modi government is set to announce a minimum HRA hike of upto 11 per cent for the central government employees and pensioners as per the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. As lakhs of central government and pensioners await a decision, the Empowered Committee of Secretaries are likely to place the recommendation on allowances before the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Favourable report

Sources say that the the committee on allowances has given a favourable view of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations regarding the decrease in HRA by 2-6 per cent depending on type of cities.

The pay panel had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively. It was also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent. Currently the HRA rates for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay.

Present and Proposed

City population DA
Current Expected 50 per cent 100 per cent
Above 50 lakh (Class X) 30% 24% 27% 30%
5 lakh to 50 lakh (Class Y) 20% 16% 18% 20%
Below 5 lakh (Class Z) 10% 8% 9% 10%
Cities and towns classified for grant of HRA

State/UT

Cities X


Cities X, HRA, Rs 60,000/month max


HRA Rs 4,320/month min

Cities Y


Max Rs 40,00/month HRS


Min Rs 2,880/month
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands
2 Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad

Vijawada, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore
3 Arunachal Pradesh
4 Assam Guwahati
5 Bihar

Patna
6 Chandigarh Chandigarh
7 Chhattisgarh Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Raipur
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli
9 Daman & Diu
10 Delhi Delhi
11 Goa
12 Gujarat Ahmedabad

Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Sutat
13 Haryana Faridabad, Gurgaon
14 Himachal Pradesh
15

Jammu & Kashmir


 Srinagar, Jammu
16 Jharkhand Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City
17 Karnataka Bengaluru

Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga
18 Kerala Khozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam
19 Lakshadweep
20

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain
21 Maharashtra

Greater Mumbai, Pune


 Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar City, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli
22 Manipur
23 Meghalaya
24 Mizoram
25 Nagaland
26 Odisha Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raurkela
27 Pondicherry Pondicherry
28 Punjab Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana
29 Rajasthan Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer
30 Sikkim
31 Tamil Nadu Chennai Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode
32 Tripura
33 Uttar Pradesh Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur,

Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi
34 Uttarakhand Dehradun
35 West Bengal Kolkata Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

Those cities/UTs not covered under X and Y are classified as Z for purpose of HRA. The maximum and minimum HRA will be at Rs 20,000 and Rs 1,440 per month respectively.

Increase between 106 to 122 per cent

If the government accepts the bare recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, then the HRA component will increase in a range between 106 to 122 per cent.

How it works

A central government employee at the very bottom of the pay scale under the 6th Pay Commission was entitled to HRA of Rs 2,100 on basic pay of Rs 7,000 (basic pay that includes pay of pay band + grade pay) in a Class X city. When the recommendations of the 7th pay panel were implemented it was said that until the final outcome on allowances were placed, employees would get allowances as per the 6th pay panel.

New entry level pay

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the new entry level pay at the above mentioned level is Rs 18,000 per month against which the new HRA for a Class X city would be Rs 4,320 per month. This is 106 per cent more than the existing level.

At the highest level of the pay scale, the Cabinet Secretary and officers of the same rank have a basic pay of Rs 90,000, which means they are entitled to current HRA of Rs 27,000 in Class X towns. Following the revised pay scale, the new basic pay is Rs 2.5 lakh for which HRA would be Rs 60,000. This means the hike is 122 per cent.

OneIndia News

