7th Pay Commission: Check maximum, minimum HRA city wise, allowance updates on Wednesday

Favourable report

Sources say that the the committee on allowances has given a favourable view of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations regarding the decrease in HRA by 2-6 per cent depending on type of cities.

The pay panel had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively. It was also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent. Currently the HRA rates for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay.