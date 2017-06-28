7th Pay Commission: Good news, Cabinet approves allowances, here are HRA rates

Written By:
The wait was finally over with the Union Cabinet approving the revised allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Union Cabinet approved the recommendations of the pay panel with 34 modifications. The revised rates would be effective from July 1 2017. The hike in allowances will be rolled out along with the July salary. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said stated that revised structure on HRA and other allowances will be implemented from July 1.

The pay panel examined 197 allowances, recommending abolition of 53 allowances and subsuming 37. The Combined additional financial implication has been estimated at Rs 307483.23 crore per annum.

The approval comes nearly 3 months after the committee headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa submitted a report on revisions. The rollout of the allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission would mean that central government employees would get a complete hike of 23.8 per cent.Last year, the government had only increased the basic component of the salaries, which raised their pay by roughly 14.3 per cent.

HRA will be paid at 24, 16 and 8 per cent for X,Y and Z cities respectively. HRA will not be less than 5,400, 3,600 and 1,800 for X,Y,Z cities calcuated at 30, 20 and 10 per cent of the minimum pay of Rs 18,000.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 19:39 [IST]
