7th Pay Commission: Good news, Cabinet approves allowances, here are HRA rates

Allowances

The pay panel examined 197 allowances, recommending abolition of 53 allowances and subsuming 37. The Combined additional financial implication has been estimated at Rs 307483.23 crore per annum.

The approval comes nearly 3 months after the committee headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa submitted a report on revisions. The rollout of the allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission would mean that central government employees would get a complete hike of 23.8 per cent.Last year, the government had only increased the basic component of the salaries, which raised their pay by roughly 14.3 per cent.