7th Pay Commission: Cabinet agenda to be fixed as revised allowances, HRA rolls out from July

The Cabinet will take up the matter pertaining to higher allowances and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission this month. Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley will fix the agenda for the Cabinet to take up the matter this week. However the good news is that the central government employees will start getting their revised allowances and HRA from July 18, 2017 onwards.
This news will bring some cheer to all the central government employees who have anxiously waited for updates on their higher allowances and HRA for several months now.
Cabinet agenda
The agenda for the Cabinet meet will be fixed this week. Sources say that the Finance Minister would take up the matter on Monday and is likely to fix the agenda on the same day itself. On Monday, according to sources Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to discuss the matter with the Cabinet Secretary and fix and agenda for the next Cabinet meeting. A Union leader who did not wished to be named said that the matter will be taken up soon by the Cabinet.
The suspense will continue through the weekend. However government sources say that the matter will not go unattended. The Finance Minister has gone through portions of the report submitted by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries or E-CoS. It would be examined once again before the Cabinet meeting, the source also added.
Revised allowances from July
After months of waiting, the over 52 lakh central government employees will start getting their revised allowances, including for house rent allowance or HRA. The same would be implemented after the pay panel hiked their pays.
Better HRA from July
The delay in the disbursal of revised allowances had saved the exchequer Rs 40,000 crore since January 1 2016. Sources however say that the government would compensate employees for this with a generous HRA, more than what was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.
Leave HRA unchanged
The Central government employees have demanded that the HRA must be left unchanged at 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent depending on the city where they live. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended that the HRA must be reduced to 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the basic pay. However the government will be generous and give more HRA than the one recommended.
The payout
The payout for central government employees will help consumption. The private consumption growth had decelerated a bit in the final quarter of last fiscal. The RBI too had observed in its second bimonthly monetary police statement for FY 2018 that it could pose an upside risk to inflation. The RBI has projected retail inflation to be 2-3.5% in the first half and 3.5-4.5% in the second half of the year.
What is pending
An increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA) and basic pay was among the major concerns raised at the meeting of Empowered Committee of Secretaries for Central government employees. Although some reports indicated that the a cap of25 per cent and 27 per cent was put on HRA, the Cabinet is likely to reverse that as per the employees' demands.
The Cabinet will first discuss the hike employees have been asking in the range of 157 to 178 per cent is the HRA rates as per the 6th Pay Commission. The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay). If the Cabinet retains the existing HRA then the component for central government employees will increase in a range of 157 to 178 per cent.
