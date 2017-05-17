7th Pay Commission: Bihar's state employees to get pay hike soon

There is some good news on the way for state government employees in the wake of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. The Bihar Pay commission which is headed by former state chief secretary G S Kang, on has submitted its report to chief minister Nitish Kumar.

We have submitted our report to chief minister Nitish Kumar today," Kang said. He said the commission has made its recommendations for effecting a hike for state government employees and pensioners on the lines of the centre's recommendations base don the 7th Pay Commission.

The state cabinet had on 21 December last year set up a three-member pay commission headed by Kang to decide the hike in salaries and allowances of government employees and pensioners. The recommendations, if accepted by the state government, will impact around 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

The commission was supposed to submit its report within three months, which was later extended by another two months, Kang said, adding that it took time because more than 350 representations were made before the commission by various groups, associations and individuals.

OneIndia News