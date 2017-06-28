7th Pay Commission: Big day today, Cabinet set to meet, what to expect

What to expect in July salary

If the Cabinet takes a final call today then the central government employees will get revised allowances from July month salary. The Government is keen in relieving the inflationary stress which is on the employees of the central government. A source part of the process said that the government has taken into account the inflationary stress that is on the employees and hence would announce higher allowances.

The Government source said that there is a need to give the employees some amount of financial comfort. We are hoping that the matter will be taken up in the June 28 Cabinet. Everything has been approved in principle. The Cabinet meeting is just a formality the source also added.

Sources indicated that the higher allowances would take effect from July 18 2017. The long wait for the employees is likely to end soon. The final nod would be given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he returns from the Netherlands. Modi had already held a review meeting with Jaitley on June 19.