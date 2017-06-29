7th Pay Commission: Betrayed of 18 months allowance, govt employees to stage nation-wide protest

There would be nation wide protests by central government employees starting from July 1 against the HRA recommendations made as per the 7th Pay Commission by the Union Cabinet.

The NDA government has once again betrayed all the central government employees said M Krishnan, secretary general of the Confederation national Secretariat.

He said that the demand of the employees to restore HRA to 30, 20 & 10% was denied. Date of effect for allowances is fixed as 01-07-2017 denying 18 months arrears.

The BJP lead NDA Government deliberately delayed the legitimate right of the employees. The assurance given by Cabinet Ministers regarding increase in Minimum Pay and Fitment Formula is also not honoured till date. NDA Government is the worst Government as far as employees and workers are concerned, he further added.

Confederation National Secretariat calls upon entire Central Govt Employees to hold demonstrations in front of all Central Govt Offices protesting against the anti-employees, anti-workers stand of the NDA Government, a note read.

The employees are also unhappy with the date set by the Cabinet for the rollout of allowances. It should have been July 2016. The Cabinet instead went to announce the rollout from July 2017, employees say. After a 12 month wait the government has decided to implement the Allowances without any hike with effect from 1st July 2017 . It is tough decision for us to accept they said.

Government Decision on HRA

HRA is currently paid at 30% for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended reduction in the existing rates to 24% for X, 16% for Y and 8% for Z category of cities. As the HRA at the reduced rates may not be sufficient for employees falling in lower pay bracket, it has been decided that HRA shall not be less than ₹5400, ₹3600 and ₹1800 for X, Y and Z category of cities respectively. This floor rate has been calculated @ 30%, 20% and 10% of the minimum pay of ₹18000. This will benefit more than 7.5 lakh employees belonging to Levels 1 to 3.

The 7th Pay Commission had also recommended that HRA rates will be revised upwards in two phases to 27%, 18% and 9% when DA crosses 50% and to 30%, 20% and 10% when DA crosses 100%. Keeping in view the current inflation trends, the Government has decided that these rates will be revised upwards when DA crosses 25% and 50% respectively. This will benefit all employees who do not reside in government accommodation and get HRA.

