7th Pay Commission: Betrayed by govt, human chains to be formed, here is how employees were let down

Mercilessly rejected

Option-I parity for pensioners recommended by pay panel was accepted by cabinet, mercilessly rejected by appointing a feasibility Committee. NPS Committee is for further strengthening NPS and not for withdrawal of NPS or for guaranteeing minimum pension as 50% of last pay drawn.

MACP promotion denied to thousand of employees by imposing stringent conditions on bench mark.

Gramin Dak Sevak Committee Report submitted to Government on 24.11.2016 (Seven months over) still under process.

Exploitation of casual and contract workers continues. Equal pay for equal work denied.

Autonomous body employees and pensioners cheated by Government by denying their legitimate wage revision and pension revision.

No negotiated settlement on the charter of demands submitted to Government by JCM (staff side) and Confederation.