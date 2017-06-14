7th Pay Commission: Betrayed by govt, human chains to be formed, here is how employees were let down

Completely upset and frustrated over the slow manner in which updates regarding the higher allowances and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission is rolling out, the central government employees across the country will protest by forming a human chain.
Central government employees say that unwanted hopes are being raised, by the matter has been delayed for over 20 months. We have been betrayed by the BJP led NDA government, the central government employees have said.
Betrayed by BJP led NDA government
It has been decided that a human chain of central government employees and pensioners will be formed. The same would be held at all important centres through out the country. The central government employees have also been told to hold a massive protest against the betrayal by the BJP led NDA government.
How employees were betrayed
The High Level Committee, assured by the Group of Minsters has not yet been constituted. The first anniversary of the Cabinet Minister's assurance will be on June 30 2017. There has been no increase in Minimum Pay and fitment formula. The 7th Pay Commission took 18 plus 2 months only to submit the report after examining the entire service conditions, , pay scales, allowances, Pensionary benefits of about one crore Employees and Pensioners including military personnel. The allowance Committee took almost 12 months for examining only 52 allowances!! BJP Government is deliberately delaying the revised allowances to deny arrears.
Mercilessly rejected
Option-I parity for pensioners recommended by pay panel was accepted by cabinet, mercilessly rejected by appointing a feasibility Committee. NPS Committee is for further strengthening NPS and not for withdrawal of NPS or for guaranteeing minimum pension as 50% of last pay drawn.
MACP promotion denied to thousand of employees by imposing stringent conditions on bench mark.
Gramin Dak Sevak Committee Report submitted to Government on 24.11.2016 (Seven months over) still under process.
Exploitation of casual and contract workers continues. Equal pay for equal work denied.
Autonomous body employees and pensioners cheated by Government by denying their legitimate wage revision and pension revision.
No negotiated settlement on the charter of demands submitted to Government by JCM (staff side) and Confederation.
First meeting of Departmental Anomaly Committee
Meanwhile a change of date for the first meeting of Departmental Anomaly Committee (DAC) to settle the anomalies arising out of the implementation of pay commission has been announced. A communication from the secretary of the Railway Board states, " I am directed to bring to your kind consideration to Board's letter No.PC/VII/2016/DAC/I dated 06.06.2016 wherein it was decided to hold first meeting of DAC on 23.06.2017. However, the date and time of holding the first meeting of DAC has now been revised to 20.06.2017, 11.00 AM in consultation with federation. Venue of the Meeting will remain same.
