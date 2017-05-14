7th Pay Commission: As govt assures hike in allowances, strike on May 23 postponed

The strike by the central government employees fixed for May 23 to fulfil their demands as per the 7th Pay Commission has been postponed following an assurance by the government.

The employees had said that they would go on strike seeking fulfilling of their demands including a hike in allowances as per the pay panel.

No govt offices will be closed No government offices would be closed on May 23 as the strike has been postponed. Trains too would run normally on that day. The Confederation of central government employees, has temporarily postponed the strike scheduled on May 23 following assurance of government to hike allowances shortly. Govt assurance on 7th Pay Commission The strike was put off following the assurance by the government. The confederation has however said that it would ensure that the genuine demands of the employees would be met. The government has assured that it would hike the allowances soon and hence the strike was put off. Regret expressed The confederation had expressed regret over the fact that the government was delaying the hike in allowances. After the government implemented the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission from January 1, 2016 in respect of basic pay and dearness allowances, the Committee on Allowances, headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa was constituted in June last year. 192 allowances assured The 7th Pay Commission had recommended that of a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance, which triggered resentment among central government employees that governments complied with formation of the Committee on Allowances. Screening the report The report is being currently examined by the Department of Expenditure. It will be placed before the Empowered Committee of Secretaries set up to screen the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and to firm up the proposal for approval of the Cabinet.

OneIndia News