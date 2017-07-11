7th Pay Commission: Air travel entitlement, check pay fixation matrix calculator here

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations were cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. This means that the central government employees will start getting their revised allowances and HRA from their July salary itself.

There are many doubts about how much the HRA would be. In this context it must also be noted that air travel for central government employees from Level 6 and above is now allowed.

Air travel now allowed There is good news for those central government employees who are in Level 6 to 8. There is Good News for those who are in Level 6 to 8, as the Travel entitlement for them so far is AC II by Train only. Now they are entitled to travel by air in Economy Class. Govt overrides pay commission: The pay panel had recommended that traveling allowance be continued without any changes. But the government decided to extend air travel allowance to government employees. The travelling allowance is rationalised to enable the Central Staffs from Level 6 to 8 to Travel by Air . The officials concerned clarified that, this Modified Travel Entitlement will be extended to LTC also. Matrix table calculator Pay Fixation: One increment shall be given in the same level and placed equal or next higher amount in the promoted level. Increment: Promotion/MACP during the period from 2nd day of January to 1st day of July will be granted on 1st day of January. From 2nd day of July to 1st day of January will be granted on 1st day of July. In Matrix Table: Step 1: Locate Your Basic Pay in the Matrix Table

Step 2: Grant of one increment in the same level

Step 3: Locate the equal or next higher amount in the next promoted level. Check out the calculator here: HRA The Cabinet accepted the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with 34 modifications. Employees belonging to the highest pay level will HRA of Rs 33,000 from July 2017 as their HRA component has risen. As the HRA at the reduced rates may not be sufficient for employees falling in lower pay bracket, it has been decided that HRA shall not be less than Rs 5,400, Rs 3,600 and Rs 1,800 for X, Y and Z category of cities respectively. This floor rate has been calculated @ 30%, 20% and 10% of the minimum pay of Rs 18,000. This will benefit more than 7.5 lakh employees belonging to Levels 1 to 3.

OneIndia News