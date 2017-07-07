7th Pay Commission: Agitation for minimum pay hike of Rs 24,000 on July 17, here are the demands

The Union Cabinet implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission with very minor changes, central government employees have said. In this regard, the central government employees will agitate from July 17 onwards.

This time employees were expecting a better remuneration as promised by the Government but the Government did not change its attitude which led to financial loss to Government employees says the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh and The Presidents/ General Secretaries Unions affiliated to the federation.

It has now been decided that the Government Employees National Confederation will conduct an Agitational Programme from 17 July, 2017 to 22 July 2017. Being a constituent of GENC, this federation has decided that all the unions will conduct the Agitational Programme from 17 July, 2017 to 22 July 2107 on the following demands:

Here are the demands:

1. HRA should be rationalized to 30%, 20% and 10% of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z Cities respectively.

2. All the allowances should be granted from 01.01.2016.

3. All the allowances which have been decided to be abolished should be retained.

4. All other allowances which are statuary in nature as overtime allowance under the Factories Act should be granted without any further delay.

5. Minimum Pay should be enhanced to Rs 24,000/-.

6. Multiplication factor for pay revision should be enhanced to 3.42.

7. Minimum Pension should be guaranteed as per Supreme Court verdict for NPS beneficiaries.

8. 7th Pay Commission related anomalies should be resolved.

9. All cadre review should be completed in time bound manner.

10.There should not be disparity in the common category in various Ministries.

11.None of the Defence Establishments should be closed/ disbanded.

12.Grant of one time relaxation on the 5% ceiling for compassionate appointment.

13.Contract workers in Defence Establishments should be benefitted with Equal Pay for Equal work.

In the Agitation Programme gate meetings, slogan shouting and other peaceful methods as per feasibility are to be organized and a memorandum is to be submitted on the last day of programme to your respective Head of Establishment addressed to Prime Minister so that the Government may be constrained to assuage the discontentment of employees and the copy of the memorandum is to be submitted to BPMS HQ.

Further, you are advised to give wide publicity of this Agitation Programme by propagating through Media, Posters and Pamphlets.

Appropriate Demands may be added related to your directorates/ establishments. Your humongous support is solicited, the union has also said.

OneIndia News