7th Pay Commission: 58 concordance tables you must check out

The government has decided to revise the salaries of the central government employees yearly and this indicates that the 7th Pay Commission may be the final commission.

The yearly salaries would be adjusted taking into consideration inflation and price rise, sources say. The salary adjustments including the allowances would be done every year to keep a balance with the prices in the market.

Meanwhile the 7th Pay Commission news has released 58 important concordance tables. This would act as a ready reckoner for all central government employees who are waiting for their July salaries. After the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission it said that the revised allowance and the HRA would be applicable from July onwards. The central government employees were unhappy and said that the arrears should have been paid to them from July 2016 onwards. Employee unions continue to engage with the government on this issue.

