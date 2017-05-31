7th Pay Commission: 53 allowances that govt employees won't get from June 1

As the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) gets ready to submit its report on higher allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission, there are a list of allowances that the panel had done away with.

The employees are expected to hear some news about the allowances in the next few days. The E-CoS will place its report before the Union Cabinet likely tomorrow. The employees' union has however decided to wait at least two weeks before it takes a call on the next course of action if any unfavourable report is submitted.

Meanwhile do take a look at the list of allowances that the 7th Pay Commission had recommended doing away with. The list also includes 36 allowances that could be absorbed into bigger ones.

A: Acting Allowance

Abolished as a separate allownce. Eligible employees will be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'.

Air Despatch Pay: Abolished.

Air Steward Allowance: Abolished.

Assisting Cashier Allowance: Abolished.

ASV Allowance: Abolished.

B:
Bad Climate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed or absorbed in Tough Location Allowance-III.

Breakdown Allowance: Abolished.

C:
Camp Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.

Caretaking Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

Cash Handling Allowance: Abolished.

Clothing Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

Coal Pilot Allowance: Abolished.

Command Allowance: Abolished.

Commando Allowance: Abolished.

Commercial Allowance: Abolished.

Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.

Condiment Allowance: Abolished.

Court Allowance: Abolished.

Cycle Allowance: Abolished.

D:
Desk Allowance: Abolished.

Diet Allowance: Abolished.

Dual Charge Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'.

E: Electricity Allowance

Abolished.

Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary: Abolished.

Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways: Abolished.

Extra Duty Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

F:
Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.

Family Planning Allowance: Abolished.

Fixed Monetary Compensation: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'.

Flag Station Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

Flight Charge Certificate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

Flying Squad Allowance: Abolished.

Funeral Allowance: Abolished.

H:
Haircutting Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.

Handicapped Allowance: Abolished.

Headquarters Allowance: Abolished.

Higher Proficiency Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians.

Holiday Compensatory Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance.

Hutting Allowance: Abolished.

I:
Initial Equipment Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

Instructional Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance.

Investigation Allowance: Abolished.

J:
Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

K:
Kit Maintenance Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

L: Language Reward and Allowance

Abolished.

Launch Campaign Allowance: Abolished.

Library Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

M:
Metropolitan Allowance: Abolished.

N:

Night Patrolling Allowance: Abolished.

O:
Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces: Abolished.

Operation Theatre Allowance: Abolished.

Organization Special Pay: Abolished.

Out of Pocket Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel.

Outfit Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

Out-turn Allowance: Abolished.

Overtime Allowance (OTA): Abolished.

Q:
Qualification Grant: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

R:
Rajbhasha Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

Rajdhani Allowance: Abolished.

Rent Free Accommodation: Abolished.

Risk Allowance: Abolished.

Robe Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

Robe Maintenance Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

S: Savings Bank Allowance

Abolished.

Secret Allowance: Abolished.

Shoe Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

Shorthand Allowance: Abolished.

Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.

Soap Toilet Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.

Space Technology Allowance: Abolished.

Special Appointment Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.

Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance: Abolished.

Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance-I, II or III.

Special DOT Pay: Abolished.

Special NCRB Pay: Abolished.

Special Scientists' Pay: Abolished.

Spectacle Allowance: Abolished.

Study Allowance: Abolished.

Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments: Abolished.

Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry: Abolished.

Sunderban Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III.

T:
TA Bounty: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.

Technical Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.

Training Stipend: Abolished.

Treasury Allowance: Abolished.

Tribal Area Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III.

U:
Uniform Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

V:
Vigilance Allowance: Abolished.

W:
Washing Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

