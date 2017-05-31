7th Pay Commission: 53 allowances that govt employees won't get from June 1

As the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) gets ready to submit its report on higher allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission, there are a list of allowances that the panel had done away with.
The employees are expected to hear some news about the allowances in the next few days. The E-CoS will place its report before the Union Cabinet likely tomorrow. The employees' union has however decided to wait at least two weeks before it takes a call on the next course of action if any unfavourable report is submitted.
Meanwhile do take a look at the list of allowances that the 7th Pay Commission had recommended doing away with. The list also includes 36 allowances that could be absorbed into bigger ones.
A: Acting Allowance
Abolished as a separate allownce. Eligible employees will be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'.
Air Despatch Pay: Abolished.
Air Steward Allowance: Abolished.
Assisting Cashier Allowance: Abolished.
ASV Allowance: Abolished.
B:
Bad Climate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed or absorbed in Tough Location Allowance-III.
Breakdown Allowance: Abolished.
C:
Camp Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.
Caretaking Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
Cash Handling Allowance: Abolished.
Clothing Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
Coal Pilot Allowance: Abolished.
Command Allowance: Abolished.
Commando Allowance: Abolished.
Commercial Allowance: Abolished.
Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.
Condiment Allowance: Abolished.
Court Allowance: Abolished.
Cycle Allowance: Abolished.
D:
Desk Allowance: Abolished.
Diet Allowance: Abolished.
Dual Charge Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'.
E: Electricity Allowance
Abolished.
Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary: Abolished.
Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways: Abolished.
Extra Duty Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
F:
Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.
Family Planning Allowance: Abolished.
Fixed Monetary Compensation: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'.
Flag Station Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
Flight Charge Certificate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
Flying Squad Allowance: Abolished.
Funeral Allowance: Abolished.
H:
Haircutting Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.
Handicapped Allowance: Abolished.
Headquarters Allowance: Abolished.
Higher Proficiency Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians.
Holiday Compensatory Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance.
Hutting Allowance: Abolished.
I:
Initial Equipment Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
Instructional Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance.
Investigation Allowance: Abolished.
J:
Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.
K:
Kit Maintenance Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
L: Language Reward and Allowance
Abolished.
Launch Campaign Allowance: Abolished.
Library Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
M:
Metropolitan Allowance: Abolished.
N:
Night Patrolling Allowance: Abolished.
O:
Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces: Abolished.
Operation Theatre Allowance: Abolished.
Organization Special Pay: Abolished.
Out of Pocket Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel.
Outfit Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
Out-turn Allowance: Abolished.
Overtime Allowance (OTA): Abolished.
Q:
Qualification Grant: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.
R:
Rajbhasha Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
Rajdhani Allowance: Abolished.
Rent Free Accommodation: Abolished.
Risk Allowance: Abolished.
Robe Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
Robe Maintenance Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
S: Savings Bank Allowance
Abolished.
Secret Allowance: Abolished.
Shoe Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
Shorthand Allowance: Abolished.
Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs.
Soap Toilet Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance.
Space Technology Allowance: Abolished.
Special Appointment Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'.
Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance: Abolished.
Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance-I, II or III.
Special DOT Pay: Abolished.
Special NCRB Pay: Abolished.
Special Scientists' Pay: Abolished.
Spectacle Allowance: Abolished.
Study Allowance: Abolished.
Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments: Abolished.
Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry: Abolished.
Sunderban Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III.
T:
TA Bounty: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance.
Technical Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel.
Training Stipend: Abolished.
Treasury Allowance: Abolished.
Tribal Area Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III.
U:
Uniform Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
V:
Vigilance Allowance: Abolished.
W:
Washing Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.
