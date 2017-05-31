7th Pay Commission: 53 allowances that govt employees won't get from June 1

As the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) gets ready to submit its report on higher allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission, there are a list of allowances that the panel had done away with.

The employees are expected to hear some news about the allowances in the next few days. The E-CoS will place its report before the Union Cabinet likely tomorrow. The employees' union has however decided to wait at least two weeks before it takes a call on the next course of action if any unfavourable report is submitted.

Meanwhile do take a look at the list of allowances that the 7th Pay Commission had recommended doing away with. The list also includes 36 allowances that could be absorbed into bigger ones.

A: Acting Allowance Abolished as a separate allownce. Eligible employees will be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'. Air Despatch Pay: Abolished. Air Steward Allowance: Abolished. Assisting Cashier Allowance: Abolished. ASV Allowance: Abolished. B:

Bad Climate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed or absorbed in Tough Location Allowance-III. Breakdown Allowance: Abolished. C:

Camp Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance. Caretaking Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. Cash Handling Allowance: Abolished. Clothing Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Coal Pilot Allowance: Abolished. Command Allowance: Abolished. Commando Allowance: Abolished. Commercial Allowance: Abolished. Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs. Condiment Allowance: Abolished. Court Allowance: Abolished. Cycle Allowance: Abolished. D:

Desk Allowance: Abolished. Diet Allowance: Abolished. Dual Charge Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'. E: Electricity Allowance Abolished. Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary: Abolished. Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways: Abolished. Extra Duty Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. F:

Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs. Family Planning Allowance: Abolished. Fixed Monetary Compensation: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Additional Post Allowance'. Flag Station Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. Flight Charge Certificate Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. Flying Squad Allowance: Abolished. Funeral Allowance: Abolished. H:

Haircutting Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance. Handicapped Allowance: Abolished. Headquarters Allowance: Abolished. Higher Proficiency Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians. Holiday Compensatory Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance. Hutting Allowance: Abolished. I:

Initial Equipment Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Instructional Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance. Investigation Allowance: Abolished. J:

Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel. K:

Kit Maintenance Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. L: Language Reward and Allowance Abolished. Launch Campaign Allowance: Abolished. Library Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. M:

Metropolitan Allowance: Abolished. N: Night Patrolling Allowance: Abolished. O:

Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces: Abolished. Operation Theatre Allowance: Abolished. Organization Special Pay: Abolished. Out of Pocket Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel. Outfit Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Out-turn Allowance: Abolished. Overtime Allowance (OTA): Abolished. Q:

Qualification Grant: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel. R:

Rajbhasha Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. Rajdhani Allowance: Abolished. Rent Free Accommodation: Abolished. Risk Allowance: Abolished. Robe Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Robe Maintenance Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. S: Savings Bank Allowance Abolished. Secret Allowance: Abolished. Shoe Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Shorthand Allowance: Abolished. Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ): Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs. Soap Toilet Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance. Space Technology Allowance: Abolished. Special Appointment Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed 'Extra Work Allowance'. Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance: Abolished. Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance-I, II or III. Special DOT Pay: Abolished. Special NCRB Pay: Abolished. Special Scientists' Pay: Abolished. Spectacle Allowance: Abolished. Study Allowance: Abolished. Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments: Abolished. Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry: Abolished. Sunderban Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. T:

TA Bounty: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance. Technical Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel. Training Stipend: Abolished. Treasury Allowance: Abolished. Tribal Area Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. U:

Uniform Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. V:

Vigilance Allowance: Abolished. W:

Washing Allowance: Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance.

