7th Pay Commission: 19 lakh Maharashtra govt employees have to wait 1 more year

19 lakh state government employees may have to wait for over a year for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. With the state reeling under drought the government of Maharashtra has decided to waive off farmer loans.

The decision to waive off farm loans could force the government to slash the budgets of several developmental schemes and projects as well.

The farmer loan waiver is expected to cost the government Rs 27,000 crore. To implement the 7th Pay Commission and clear the arrears from January 2016, the government will require Rs 15,000 crore.

There are a total of 19 lakh beneficiaries. Moreover the state would also need an additional Rs 5,000 crore annually to revise their pay structures. The implementation of the 7th Pay Commission will be put off for another year. The government says it is not in any position to take this burden this year.

Meanwhile here are the states that have already implemented the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission:

Chhattisgarh

The Raman Singh government implemented the 7th Pay Commission for the state on March 30. This benefited at least 3 lakh government employees.

Bihar

State Cabinet put the 7th pay commission in effect for its employees. As a result of this salaries were increased by 14 to 15 per cent. The pay hike will benefit 3.6 Bihar state government personnel and 6 lakh pensioners.

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K government mentioned in its budget that the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented from April 2018. This would give a hike of 23.5 per cent to its employees and pensioners.

