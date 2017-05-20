Following the modifications by the Union Government to the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission here are the latest updates on how it could benefit government employees. Following the recommendations made by the pay panel the government had modified the same in respect to both defence and civil pay matrix and Index of Rationalisation (IOR).
7th Pay Commission latest updates on modification
The Defence Pay Matrix, (except Military Nursing Service (MNS)), which has 24 stages will be extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix.
The Index of Rationalisation (IOR) of Level 12A and 13 of Defence Pay Matrix shall be enhanced from 2.57 to 2.67. The Defence Pay Matrix (except MNS) shall, accordingly, be revised.
Factual errors
In order to rectify factual errors appearing in Level 10B and Level-12 of the pay matrix of MNS and in view of the changes in the IOR in the Defence Pay Matrix, the first stage of corresponding Levels of Pay Matrix of MNS shall also change. Accordingly, the Pay Matrix (MNS) shall be revised.
IOR enhancement
The IOR of Level-13 of Civil Pay Matrix shall also be enhanced from 2.57 to 2.67. Accordingly, the Civil Pay Matrix shall be revised, it is also stated.
Pay protection
The provision shall be revised to the extent that the benefit of pay protection in the form of personal pay of officers posted on deputation under Central Staffing Scheme, as envisaged therein, shall be given effect from 1st January, 2016 instead of 25th July, 2016. Further, this benefit shall also be extended to officers from Services under Central Staffing Scheme, coming on deputation to Central Government, on posts not covered under Central Staffing Scheme.
