7th Pay Commission latest updates on modification

The Defence Pay Matrix, (except Military Nursing Service (MNS)), which has 24 stages will be extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix.

The Index of Rationalisation (IOR) of Level 12A and 13 of Defence Pay Matrix shall be enhanced from 2.57 to 2.67. The Defence Pay Matrix (except MNS) shall, accordingly, be revised.