New Delhi, May 24: On Friday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is all set to celebrate three years of power at the Centre, a survey result shows that around 77 per cent of Indians feel that the performance of the current regime is "very good" and "good".

Also Read: '3 years of broken promises,' Rahul takes dig at Modi govt anniversary celebrations

According to an online poll conducted by timesofindia.com, a total 77 per cent of respondents said they rated the Modi government's performance as being "very good" and "good".

That is, in response to the poll question 'How would you rate the performance of the Modi government?', 48% respondents voted "very good" and 28% voted "good".

Around a million voters took part in the online survey, says timesofindia.com.

"Almost 84 per cent of those surveyed believed that if elections were held today, the government would equal or better its 2014 Lok Sabha performance. That is, 61 per cent of those voted believed that if the Lok Sabha elections were held today, the BJP would perform better than it did in 2014. Some 23 per cent of respondents believed the BJP would fare the same as it did in 2014," said the survey.

There is also a high approval rating for the PM himself. In the survey, 76 per cent believed PM Modi's popularity has increased in the last three years.

"Demonetisation and the passage of the Goods and Services Tax Bill were seen as the two most important decisions of the Modi government," said the survey.

"By and large, respondents in most of the polls felt that in its three years in power, the Modi government had been least successful in 'Employment Generation' and 'Tackling Cross-Border Terror'," added the survey.

OneIndia News