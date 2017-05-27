76 trees uprooted, roads continue to be flooded: Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru

Rain taunts Bengaluru's infrastructure

Storm Water Drain overflowed at Hosakerehalli causing flooding of roads. A driver of a vehicle had to be pulled out to safety. At least three families reported that their homes were flooded. BBMP and BESCOM helplines received hundreds of complaints in one night. The panic was proof enough that the city was clearly not ready to bear the brunt of the monsoon. With monsoon just a week away, heavy rains are already taunting Bengaluru's infrastructure or the lack of it.